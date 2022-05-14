Forbes airport has recorded more than two inches of rain this week and things are getting soggy. Lake Forbes was well and truly full on Saturday, with Forbes Shire Council staff working in the afternoon putting out warning signs about water over Johnny Woods Crossing and Gordon Duff Drive. Forbes had 42mm of rain on Wednesday (in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday) and another 11.6mm to 9am Friday. There was only 1.8mm in the airport gauge on Saturday, but showers continued. Forbes had enjoyed a drier week before that, but April was wet with a total 133.4mm of rain for the month. Water NSW issued a statement about catchment capacity on Wednesday, ahead of the forecast rain event. The organisation has been making airspace releases between rain events for months, the statement said, to lower storages and capture inflows from the next forecast rain event. "WaterNSW is working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology and the NSW State Emergency Service to monitor weather and inflows," the statement said. "Releases from dams in areas most likely to be impacted will be cut back as the rain approaches, to prevent dam water adding to any uncontrolled downstream tributary flow generated by the rain." Wyangala Dam was at 92.3 per cent as of May 11.

Lake Forbes fills, pathways go under water after another two inches of rain