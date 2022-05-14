Saturated: Another 55mm in the airport rain gauge and there's water everywhere

Forbes airport has recorded more than two inches of rain this week and things are certainly soggy. The effects are highly visible in town this weekend: Lake Forbes was well and truly full on Saturday, with Forbes Shire Council staff working in the afternoon putting out warning signs about water over Johnny Woods Crossing and Gordon Duff Drive. Forbes had 42mm of rain on Wednesday (in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday) and another 11.6mm to 9am Friday. There was only 1.8mm in the airport gauge on Saturday, but showers continued. Forbes had enjoyed a drier week before that, but April was wet with a total 133.4mm of rain for the month. On Sunday morning, Forbes Shire Council's website had a number of local roads impacted by water or with road damage, and Pinnacle Road was closed to all traffic. While it's wet locally, as of Sunday morning there was no flood warning for the Lachlan River and Wyangala Dam was at 92.8 per cent. Water NSW issued a statement about catchment capacity on Wednesday, ahead of the forecast rain event. The organisation has been making airspace releases between rain events for months, the statement said, to lower storages and capture inflows from the next forecast rain event. "WaterNSW is working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology and the NSW State Emergency Service to monitor weather and inflows," the statement said. "Releases from dams in areas most likely to be impacted will be cut back as the rain approaches, to prevent dam water adding to any uncontrolled downstream tributary flow generated by the rain." Forbes Shire Council has closed unsealed roads to vehicles over 4.5 tonne - except school buses, emergency vehicles and council road repair plant for the weekend. Updates on road closures can be found on the council website. "Motorists are asked to use extreme caution when travelling in the wet weather," a post to the council's Facebook page said. "Please avoid walking or driving through flood waters, it may be deeper and faster flowing than anticipated and/or the road may have suffered extensive damage hidden beneath the water." How are things looking at your place? How much rain have you recorded? Message The Forbes Advocate Facebook page or email renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c6b72556-cf45-4c73-ba2f-3dc30c1e092c.JPG/r0_148_4496_2688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Saturated: Another 55mm in the airport rain gauge and there's water everywhere