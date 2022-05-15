Eric Bogle, Paul Jarmin and Orange Male Voice Choir combine for concerts

whats-on,

Eric Bogle and his band return to Orange in June to reprise the acclaimed concerts of 2019 that captivated Orange audiences. This time concerts will run in both Orange and in Bathurst. The Scots/Australian singer-songwriter has just released his 18th album (The Source of Light) but his music has lost nothing of its force and quality since he burst onto the Australian folk music scene in the 1970s with iconic songs like And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda, Shelter and Singing the Spirit Home. A legendary figure in the folk music world, Bogle's music has been recorded by notables of the international folk music fraternity including Joan Baez, The Fureys, The Dubliners and John Williamson and ranges across the genre; songs of heartbreaking passion, human folly, wry wit and humorous parody - and always with a deep humanity and a love of this land and its beauties. Eric Bogle will be joined in concert by Paul Jarman along with the Orange Male Voice Choir. In something of a novel collaboration, Jarman has arranged some of Bogle's best songs for joint performance by the Scottish troubadour with the Choir. These were a highlight of the 2019 concert series and will feature again with three new arrangements penned especially for the concerts. Paul Jarman is re-known worldwide as a composer and arranger. His music has featured in concerts on every continent. Paul is a multi-instrumentalist whose performance background mirrors the diversity of his musical output. He has written well over one hundred works including some commissioned for major events and a multitude of choirs and performers. He was a member of Australia's first world music band Sirocco. Eric Bogle & Friends in Concert plays at the Orange Civic Theatre on Friday, 24th June and at KeyStone 1889 in Bathurst on Saturday, 25th June. Tickets are available at Orange Civic Theatre (or Ticketek) and online from KeyStone in Bathurst respectively.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/b6d42974-50c5-4d7d-a6ec-272f03f756ea.jpg/r0_44_1280_767_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg