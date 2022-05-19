'Feels like we will see them later on': Magpies already eyeing CYMS rematch

Forbes Magpies captain Nick Greenhalgh is already thinking about a finals rematch with Dubbo CYMS after the two sides played out a bruising and close-fought Peter McDonald Premiership match on Sunday. Despite both sides being without a number of key players for the round five, a high-quality contest entertained the Spooner Oval crowd. The scores were locked up at 10-all at half-time but two tries in the space of five minutes early in the second half helped CYMS to score a 22-14 victory. "Obviously CYMS has been a great side for a long time and we knew it would take an 80-minute effort today," Greenhalgh said at full-time. "They got the choccies this time but I just said then it feels like we will see them later on in a much bigger game. Especially when both sides are at full strength." The Magpies were without star fullback Mitch Andrews on Sunday as he was representing NSW Country against City in the NSW Rugby League clash at Leichardt Oval. Representative forwards Tongia Fox and Brad McMillan were also missing and life was made more difficult for the Magpies when inspirational lock Jake Grace departed early in the first half due to what appeared a rib injury and didn't return. "It is disappointing," Greenhalgh said of the loss. "Obviously we had some big outs but we spoke about it and the guys who came in did a wonderful job. "We just have that next man mentality. It would have been handy to have them out there but those fellas will only be better for the run going forward." The loss on Sunday was the first the Magpies have suffered this season. After a round one bye, the Cameron Greenhalgh-coached side scored wins over Mudgee, Wellington and Macquarie. Sunday's result helped CYMS leapfrog Forbes into top spot in the Group 11 pool heading into next weekend's general bye. Only Group 10 teams will play next week due to the NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders being played at Dubbo. "It's going to be an interesting comp," halfback Greenhalgh said. "There's some good Group 10 teams but we're just going to keep working hard for each other and the results will come off the back of that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/44c64427-c10b-4239-9988-92d7d7b834aa.jpg/r4_66_1977_1181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

'Feels like we will see them later on': Magpies already eyeing CYMS rematch