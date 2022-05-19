Forbes bowlers on a roll in friendly pennants competition

Forbes lawn bowlers have continued their success in the 'friendly' local pennants competition with a resounding 96-90 combined total after five games over Parkes Railway last Sunday. Individually Forbes scored three wins with the best going to the foursome combination of Ron Thurlow who led from the front for Bob Grant, Robert Dukes and the ever consistent skip Robert Bayley with a 19-14 win. In a tight game they had to finish strong coming from 14-13 down with two ends of the 21 game to play. A couple of threes had the Forbes visitors happy with all games played in Parkes. Skip Brian Asimus was as usual all smiles after his his team of Ivan Hodges, Al Phillips and Glenn Kearney were comfortable 25-16 winners which in the end secured Forbes the club win. After it was 10-9 after 10 the following five ends proved the difference with the Asimus foursome posting 11-0. Closer was the win by Cliff Nelson, Sid Morris, Laurie Crouch and Christian West with a score of 24-23. The Forbes foursome led 13-11 after 10 ends only to be behind 20-16 after 16. The final five ends had them home with a 8-3 scoreline. A similar scoreline went the way of Parkes with Brett Davenport, Jo and Jeff Nicholson and Lindsay Willding going down 17-16. The Willding four jumped out of the boxes to lead 9-3 after six ends then 15-11 after 15. To their credit the Parkes four steadied winning five of the last six ends for victory. Greg Gunn made a welcome return to skip for Denny Byrnes, Grant Lambert and Scott McKellar but found the trip a challenging one going down 22-12 after taking four ends to register a score of two. It took another seven ends before they got on a board again in the one sided match. This Sunday Forbes again travel to Parkes to play the Town Club from 10am. Teams selected - No1, Robert Bayley, Jeff Nicholson, Ray Dunstan, Denny Byrnes; No 2, Scott Andrews, Paul Baker, Scott McKellar, Ivan Hodges; No 3, Lindsay Willding, Robert Dukes, John Ward, Brett Davenport. On the club scene the draw 'out of the hat' for the Minor Triples has been released with the trio of John Baass, Grant Lambert and Paul Baker at unbackable odds. "The money keeps flowing for them, a red hot combination," a club stalwart said last week. In the first round to be played by June 11 they take on Kerry Dunstan, Laurie Spackman and Paul Doust. Other first round matches - Geoff Coles, Bob Grant and Jeff Nicholson play John Ward, Rob Priest and Barry Shine; John Gorton, David Williams and Don Craft take on Alan Hilder, Ray Dunstan and Shane Bolam; Peter Mackay, Bill Looney and Scott McKellar have Michael Coles, Bill O'Connell and Sid Morris as opposition. Having a first round bye are - Barry White, Jim Molloy and Tony Bratton; Ron Thurlow, Phil Moran and Lyell Strudwick; Noel Jolliffe, Brett Davenport and Cliff Nelson; John Cutler, John Browne and Denny Byrnes. Coming up - three-bowl Mixed Pairs with $2000 prize-money July 9 and 10. Ben Hall Open Pairs for $4000 to be contested October 1 and 2. Members and guests are advised that the club management is advising that a Monster Raffle is schedule for the last Friday of the month, May 27. More on this next week. For now, ticket sales from 4.30pm for first draw at 7pm with prizes worth 100's dollars. Also on the same agenda will be a members draw for a $50 meat parcel. Wednesday news: Last week organiser for the Wednesday morning social bowls Trevor Currey did the key test on the greens to see how they were rolling and once declared OK despite a light drizzle four rinks of players took to the green. Being 'social' or was it the damp that got under the guard of two of the clubs 'heavies' who after two ends were heard calling 'who are we playing with, who is skipping for who?' In the end it was president Peter Mackay and his skip Sid Morris scoring a thrilling (in more ways then one) win over the club's No2 Ray Dunstan and his skip Scotty McKellar 19-5. In 16 spine tingling ends the winners had to work hand for the win after being behind 11-4 after seven ends then 14-10 after 12. A four, three and two in the last four ends got Peter and Sid home, we think. Card draw winners were Noel Jolliffe and Barry Shine with a 19-10 win over Mr Currey and 'get one back behind the kitty' Kerry Dunstan over 18 ends. Another close early, 8-6 at 'oranges'. Scoring an easy win were Bill O'Connell, Geoff West and Barry White winning 20-12 over John Browne, Michael Coles and Cliff Nelson in 14 ends. After being close early, 10-all after eight, the winners found length in the damp conditions to cruise home. In the last game Geoff Coles and Laurie Crouch found conditions to their liking winning 26-8 over Fred Vogelsang (who recorded a resting toucher) and Denny Byrnes in 16 ends. Another close at half time, 7-6 to the victors before they threw in a couple of fives on the run home. In-club raffle winners Kerry Dunstan and Fred Vogelsang. For all, membership of the Forbes 'Bowlie' now open. Fees a bare minimum at $10 for social member; $35 for bowling member and $110 for full member of Bowls NSW. Along with competition bowls play all are invited to take part in social outings on Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5460e68d-bd2a-41f3-a083-efd46dea41ac.jpg/r0_36_3696_2124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes bowlers on a roll in friendly pennants competition Contributed