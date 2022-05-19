Orange/Forbes AFL squads storm home against Dubbo

The Orange/Forbes under 12's and 14's stormed home to record two strong wins on Saturday against Dubbo at the South Dubbo Oval. The Swamp Tigers under 12's are now 2-1, while the 14's are 3-0 after defeating Dubbo and banking a third consecutive win. The Swamp Tigers under 14's were the best team for most of the game. At times early on in the match the door was ajar for Dubbo but the Orange/Forbes defence was too strong while the forward line was accurate and was able to give the Swamp Tigers a good lead at half time. The 14's kicked away in the third and fourth quarters to put the game to bed and take the win 12.10 (82) to 4.3 (27). Zain Clark put in another strong performance to be voted best on ground. Seven days after being stunned by a depleted Bathurst Giants outfit in a fourth-quarter onslaught that saw the Giants kick twenty-two points to none to record a come-from-behind victory, the Orange/Forbes under 12's produced a determined and controlled response. The Swamp Tigers led by a two kicks at quarter-time and then kicked the first three goals of the second quarter to open up a significant lead, looking unstoppable when the forwards kicked two goals in two-and-a-half minutes. Orange/Forbes had all the momentum though Dubbo managed to kick two goals against the run of play in the third quarter, but despite that the Swamp Tigers were seldom troubled and took the win 10.14 (74) to 3.1 (19). Max Ridge continued his impressive debut year while Jackson Beaudin was active in the mid-field kicking 2 behinds. In the other games the Orange Youth Girls received a forfeit from Dubbo due to several Dubbo players coming down with illness, while the Orange under 17's took their first victory over Dubbo ever winning 7.3.(45) to 5.13.(43) in a classic. The next round's games are against the Bathurst Giants in Orange. This Friday, May 20 Auskick will return to Forbes with a come and try session, with the first session proper beginning on May 27 and running for six weeks. There will be a break over the July school holidays, with the final four sessions beginning on July 22. Cost for 2022 will remains the same as previous years at $70. Registrations can be completed online at www.playhq.com/afl/register/00cbc2 All sessions begin at 4:30pm and will be held at Gaggin Oval, Bedgerabong Road Forbes. Forbes Junior AFL Club President Alex Milsom said no matter what sport your child plays on weekends Auskick is an incredible way for your child to learn, experience and enhance their skills.

