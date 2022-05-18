From the mayor's desk: call for community members on council committees

Forbes Shire Council is again calling for nominations for community representatives to apply for positions on Section 355 Committees of Council. We are specifically seeking nominations for the new Tourism and events Committee and the Saleyards Committee. We are looking for transport operators, local and regional, for the saleyards committee and food and accommodation operators for the tourism and events committee. Community membership of these committees is very important for Forbes Shire Council so feedback and suggestions are heard loud and clear in these specialised areas for Council. These committees consist of community volunteers, industry representatives and Councillors and provide advice to Council as well as assist in enhancing outcomes for the community. You can find out more on our Forbes Shire Council website or by calling into our administration office for a nomination form. Build your home: Our tradies have spoken and we have listened, our Build Your Home Expo planned for Thursday night has been rescheduled and will now be held on Wednesday, August 17. Council is hosting this expo to connect builders, construction and associated trades with the community. If you are a tradie make sure you book your space and if you are planning to build or renovate your home we invite you to come along to this showcase evening. Council staff will also be on hand to discuss planning and compliance requirements. Welcome: Are you new to Forbes? Come along and join us on Friday night for another Welcome to Forbes event. Bring your whole family and you can meet other newbies, community groups and Councillors in a relaxed atmosphere to be held at the Forbes Historical Museum in Spring Street from 5.30pm for 6pm. We look forward to welcoming you warmly to our amazing town! RSVPs are essential for catering and goodie bag purposes - contact events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or call us on 02 6850 2300.

