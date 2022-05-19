Netballers improve with every game at Orange carnival

Forbes Netball Association was again represented at a regional carnival last weekend, when the teams travelled to Orange for the day of games. Teams to represent Forbes were 17U rep, 14 years rep and 12 years development. A great day was had by all teams with coaches reporting strong improvement in all areas. Rain hampered the day, with showers on and off during the games. Wet weather seems to be more the norm these days, with all players adapting to the conditions. The 17s started the day, with their two new players, Sienna and Kiesha, taking the court for the first time. The two players fitted perfectly into the team, and a great game was had by all. The team continued to improve and develop throughout the day, with the players adjusting to the positional changes. Six games were played, and all combinations were tested against strong opposition from Cobar, Orange, Blayney, Lithgow and Parkes. The team continues to improve with all the players working hard, combining well with their team mates. Again, outstanding sportsmanship was displayed by all the team, where they supported each other both on and off the court. - Coach Robyn The 14s had a good day at Orange carnival, playing eight games for the day, with only one substitute for each game. Their fitness was tested, but they pushed through to some good results. The first game was against the strong Orange team, and although Orange had a comfortable win, the girls played well and let their opposition know that they had come to compete After a win against Cobar, and a draw with Parkes, the girls had a good game against Griffith (their best game of the day), with some great netball played. Players' player for the day was Claudia Hodder. - Coach Lyn The 12s Development team improved immensely throughout the day, closing the margin between goals each round. The girls worked well together as a team, with some strong intercepts and defensive skills. The team had a wonderful conclusion to the carnival, with an intense 6-10 loss against Parkes. I am proud of each and every one of them, for their commitment and effort both at carnivals and during training sessions. - Coach Caitlin Next Sunday will see all the teams back on the courts at Bathurst, where the 11s development team will once again travel with the 17s, 14s and 12s.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/33c69ca1-2ae9-4bde-9d4d-73e5088b3596.JPEG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg