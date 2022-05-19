Smashed Live, the global education program dedicated to reducing underage alcohol consumption, took their production to Forbes High School last Monday. The program is designed to enable young people to explore the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and to equip them with the facts, skills and confidence to make responsible choices and foster informed attitudes that reduce alcohol-related harm among teen. Forbes High School student Izzy said the performance was really good and helped to raise awareness of the dangers about drinking in an unsafe way. Fellow student Paula said it was very relatable: that while everyone makes poor decisions this helped to show what some of the right decisions are. While the acting of the performers may have been over the top, Izzy said that those who put that aside and listened the points the show was trying to make would've gotten something out of it. Both said that some of the most relatable parts of the show were the bits about peer pressure and the effects that it has on everyone. The Smashed Live performance also built on some of the classes the Year 10 students had taken part in during last term as they had just finished up learning about alcohol and drug use during their PDHPE class. As part of their tour around the region the Smashed Project also visited high schools in Parkes and Canowindra. For more information on The Smashed Project, visit www.smashedproject.org

Students learn about alcohol misuse through Smashed tour