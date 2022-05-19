Parents can use their Discover or Family vouchers to purchase their Forbes Show tickets, which are now online to beat the June 30 cut-off. Forbes PA and H hopes to bring back the Show bigger and better than ever after the COVID-enforced break, and secretary Felicity Nowlan says the aim is to make as much as possible free That starts with tickets, available now so parents can use those Discover vouchers before they expire on June 30. The offering does also include a discount for family tickets and two-day tickets which will only be available online in advance. Get your tickets through this link. The 2022 Forbes Show is on September 9 and 10 and Felicity says it's going to be an amazing event. They've received NSW Government funding to support the return of the Show, and are aiming to provide as much free family entertainment as possible. That includes live music, face painting, balloon art and the promise of an absolutely spectacular fireworks display. A reminder that community members are welcome to be part of planning and running this year's Show! There are stewards needed for sections as diverse as photography, sheep, preserves and novelty events. If you're interested in volunteering, this is a great way to get involved. If you're aged 16 to 20, the Show would love to hear from you as part of their 2022 Youth Committee. Have your say on what you'd love to see at Forbes Show and help our community. Email forbesshow@gmail.com or phone the office on 6852 1311 to find out more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/65a098af-0d0e-4df7-a4f2-dc7dc792f828.jpg/r8_200_3831_2360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Use your vouchers, get your Forbes Show tickets online now