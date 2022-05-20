North Forbes Public hosts Biggest Morning Tea

multimedia, photos-and-video,

The Forbes North Public School community has gathered at the school on Thursday for the Biggest Morning Tea. Students, parents, carers and family members gathered for the Biggest Morning Tea which raises funds for Cancer Council and people impacted by cancer Families were able to meet the school's new principal David McGaw who came on board in April. Mr McGaw came to Forbes North Public School from working at schools in Newcastle while getting his qualifications as a principal. After having taught for 25 years, Forbes North is the first school Mr McGaw has taken on the role as principal. "I've come straight from the classroom into the principal's role." While he has taken on the role of principal, Mr McGaw said it is important to maintain a presence in the classroom. To achieve this, he has visited each classroom several times already and plans to take on some teaching duties once he gets fully settled in. Mr McGaw said this will be a balance to maintain his deadlines and work in the office along with maintaining a presence in a classroom, but believes it is necessary to be a visible and available leader. Since moving here, Mr McGaw said he has found the community to be very welcoming and the school's staff gel like a family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/80f5ddca-3da3-4ecd-b487-2090a6cc6690.JPG/r1_192_3454_2143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg