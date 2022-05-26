A small school with some big opportunities

St Joseph's, school enrolment, learning, education

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School provides an all-round education for the children of the Eugowra district. During the year we run two programs to assist in preparation for Kindergarten- Little Joeys Transition in Term 3 and Junior Joeys Orientation in Term 4. Both of these programs help children become familiar with the school routine so that entry to Kindergarten is a smooth one. Our Infants children follow a Ready for Learning Program in Term 1 which gives them a solid foundation for being prepared to learn. This involves occupational therapy activities to promote core strength, correct pencil grip and body awareness. They also learn mindfulness to calm their bodies and brains, and be ready to settle into the work program learning sounds, basic number facts and about the world around them. Being a part of a small school provides many opportunities for our children in all areas of the curriculum including intensive learning in numeracy and literacy, technology and science, history and geography, music, arts, and sport. All of this is underpinned by Christ's teachings through the gospel values. A combination of the traditional values, respect, and an eagerness to learn, along with the aids of modern technology allows our students to be provided with a well-rounded education and supported in many aspects of their young lives. We are proud of our history, our student achievements and we are excited about the future of education. St Joseph's is a co-educational, faith filled Christian community providing a comprehensive education for the individual child. St Joseph's is a small rural school, structured into three classes - K/Years 1/2, Years 3/4 and Years 5/6. Our staff and students are supported by the special needs learning support team and specialist consultants from the Bathurst Catholic Education Office, which allows us to cater for all students regardless of their academic ability. To find out more about what St Joseph's Catholic Primary School visit https://www.stjosephseugowra.catholic.edu.au, call 02 6859 2485 or email stjosephseugowra@bth.catholic.edu.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/371125ee-c42e-485d-9ecf-0485ca3ad822.JPG/r0_888_2757_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A small school with some big opportunities

READY TO LEARN: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School welcomes some smiling faces, ready to learn and grow. Photo: Supplied

To find out more about what St Joseph's Catholic Primary School visit https://www.stjosephseugowra.catholic.edu.au, call 02 6859 2485 or email stjosephseugowra@bth.catholic.edu.au.