Students at Eugowra Public School participate in many interactive and hands on learning experiences leading to amazing outcomes for everyone involved. At Eugowra Public School, your child can learn in a happy, safe and caring environment with dedicated and professional teachers and staff. Small class sizes offer many benefits, boosted by the well-equipped library and dedicated information technology and science rooms. High expectations of all students, leading to academic excellence and sporting achievements, is a key focus. Students enjoy imaginative play experiences in the cubby house and mud kitchen, and relish in the school's vast playground and facilities for keeping active. Our established vegetable garden also has a sensory garden and orchard for students and families to enjoy. To complement our vegetable garden and orchard, students participate in garden groups in which they prepare, plant, grow and harvest produce, and enjoy cooking in the newly renovated kitchen and dining space. Teachers have undergone extensive professional learning in evidence-based practices for Literacy and Numeracy, and the school is transforming current programs and practices to enhance student's acquisition of skills with a focus on explicit teaching. Eugowra Public School focuses on it's strong mission statement which is "Participation Leads to Success". To find out more about Eugowra Public School visit www.eugowra-p.schools.nsw.gov.au, call 02 6859 2233, or email eugowra-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au.

Great results from hands on learning

DELICIOUS: Amity, Hunter and Abbey enjoy the established vegetable garden which also has a sensory garden and orchard where students grow a range tasty treats. Photo: Supplied

At Eugowra Public School, your child can learn in a happy, safe and caring environment with dedicated and professional teachers and staff. Small class sizes offer many benefits, boosted by the well-equipped library and dedicated information technology and science rooms.

TIME TO GET COOKING: Levi, Presley, Brooklyn and Joaquin set about learning some amazing culinary skills. Photo: Supplied

Our established vegetable garden also has a sensory garden and orchard for students and families to enjoy.

ALL SMILES: There is a wide range of interactive and hands on learning experiences available at Eugowra Public. Photo: Supplied

To find out more about Eugowra Public School visit www.eugowra-p.schools.nsw.gov.au, call 02 6859 2233, or email eugowra-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au.