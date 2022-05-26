school enrolment, St Laurence's, education, learning

It is time to start preparing for Kindergarten 2023. This is an exciting time for families and St Laurence's Parish School would love the opportunity to share what makes their school community special. On Wednesday, June 8 at 9.30am, Forbes families are invited to 'Come and See' at a special open morning and information session, and to learn more about what the school has to offer. Principal, Mrs Paula Leadbitter, looks forward to meeting with visitors on the day. An opportunity to tour the school, viewing the newly renovated K-2 campus will be a highlight of the morning. Contemporary teaching approaches are enhanced by modern facilities and technology, all within a safe and supportive environment. As a school community, there is great pride in the personal care for children, their families and their own particular needs. It is acknowledged that parents are the 'primary educators', therefore, St Laurence's values its partnership with parents to ensure that students develop academically, spiritually, emotionally and physically. Starting school is an exciting time but can be daunting for families, and the team at St Laurence's hope to make starting school a smooth transition for families. Dedicated staff are ready to help new families on the school journey, working in collaboration and encouraging participation in all aspects of life.

Contemporary teaching gets results

