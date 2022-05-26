Amazing opportunities

school enrolment, learning, education, Parkes Christian School

Parkes Christian School continues to experience a high level of growth, so now is the time to secure your enrolment for 2023. The school currently has more than 300 students from Kindergarten to Year 12, having grown from around 200 just three years ago. There has been a steady influx of students across all year groups, however 2022 saw record numbers of students enrol in Kindergarten and Year 7. In order to manage this rapid growth, the school is now taking applications for enrolments for 2023 Kindergarten and Year 7 students. School Principal, Mr Glen Westcott, said while the school continues to grow, they also want to maintain a small-school environment. "We have made a tough decision to limit our class sizes from this point forward, so in Kindergarten, we will only enrol approximately 21 students, and in Year 7 we will only take 50 students, split across two classes," he said. "With our numbers continuing to grow, we need to have a fair enrolment process in place, and getting parents to apply early in the year is one of the best ways we can do that. "Naturally, students who are already in Year 6 will automatically be enrolled in Year 7 next year, but for everyone else, the earlier they get their applications in, the better chance they will have of securing a position." Parents of students in any year group thinking of enrolling at Parkes Christian School should also apply as soon as possible, as almost a third of year groups are nearly full and the rest are starting to fill up quickly. Some people may wonder why the school wants to limit enrolments, but Mr Westcott said that it is vital that the school retains a small-school feel. "While we are certainly not as big as some other schools in the area, we are no longer a small school," he said. "However, we are still small enough that we are able to get to know each student and cater for their individual needs. "We are big enough to have friendly competition in the classroom, all the HSC subjects that other schools offer, sporting teams, school musicals, bands - the list goes on, but we are small enough that everyone can be involved and create a really wonderful sense of community. "By having limits on our class sizes that will place our school at around 350 students, we will be able to maintain all the benefits and opportunities of both big and small schools." To find out more about the application process, or to book a tour of the school, please contact the school office on 02 6862 4164, or email administration@parkescs.nsw.edu.au. Parents may also want to take advantage of the online enrolment application form which is available at www.parkescs.nsw.edu.au/enrolment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/f78c85bb-bb08-4539-9099-6cba651a6135.jpg/r0_27_6016_3426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Amazing opportunities

