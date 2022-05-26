An innovative community

Forbes North, school enrolment, education, learning

Forbes North Public School is the heart of the community, offering comprehensive public education since 1957 in a quality teaching and learning environment, and located just a short distance north-west of the Forbes central business district. For 65 years, Forbes North has nurtured engaged young citizens, contributing directly to the growth and prosperity of the regional centre of Forbes and beyond. Our students are offered a diverse range of opportunities across all key learning areas with specialist teachers in environmental science, horticulture, an extensive sport and lifestyle curriculum and the creative and performing arts. Our school provides a holistic, inclusive public education experience. Currently, Forbes North is the centre of the Wiradjuri community with a fully functioning languages tutoring program and specialist cultural groups operating to embed the significance of Wiradjuri culture and language. We are proud partners with our Aboriginal community and local Wiradjuri teachers who offer authentic cultural immersion for our students Kindergarten to Year 6. Forbes North is located on spacious grounds adorned with mature trees and extensively established ornamental gardens. There are several full-size playing fields, market gardens full of herbs and vegetables, a newly refurbished canteen, eatery, and a fully operating commercial kitchen. There is also a modern community hall and a variety of playground equipment. The school is home to the only local Outside School Hours Care (OHSC), is a 'School as Community Centre' and offers Link Up- a unique transition to Kindergarten which provides year-long school readiness programs enabling our youngest students to prepare for the step to Kindergarten. Our school is well regarded in the community for individualised learning, effective intervention and is working toward building capacity in all students to extend themselves across the curriculum. This includes a balance of innovative units of work, collaborative teaching, and an ever-increasing suite of technological resources available to our students. At Forbes North, our classroom teachers and support staff believe it is vital that our students have the strongest possible foundations to establish a belief in becoming life-long learners. To find out more about Forbes North Public School, make an appointment with our new principal Mr. David McGaw on 02 6852 2187. You can also email forbesnth-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au, visit our website at www.forbesnth-p.schools.nsw.gov.au/, visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ForbesNorthPublicSchool, or check out our Twitter handle @ForbesNorthPS.

An innovative community

To find out more about Forbes North Public School, make an appointment with our new principal Mr. David McGaw on 02 6852 2187. You can also email forbesnth-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au, visit our website at www.forbesnth-p.schools.nsw.gov.au/, visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ForbesNorthPublicSchool, or check out our Twitter handle @ForbesNorthPS.