Your local school of choice

LOVE OF LEARNING: Dynamic and innovative, Forbes High School is currently taking enrolments for 2023. Photo: Supplied Forbes High School is the school of choice in Forbes. The school offers a diverse range of specialist subjects allowing for students to complete a broad range of subjects from Year 7 through to the Year 12 and the Higher School Certificate. Teacher expertise allows for depth in subject selection allowing specialist education to occur. Highly skilled VET teachers provide industry quality training and qualifications. Forbes High is a phone free school with the introduction of Yondr pouches in 2022 ensuring our focus is on high quality teaching and learning. Forbes High has strong partnerships with TAFE and other educational providers such as Aurora, and Distance Education, meaning that no matter what subject our students want to study, Forbes High can make that happen. Specialised facilities such as a Hospitality Trade Training Centre allow students to receive first class training in state-of-the-art facilities. Purpose built facilities such as the future focused learning space of the library, allow students to engage in individual and group activities where high expectations are at the core of the learning challenge. The specialised and tailored Senior Student Success program in Stage 6, supports students in Years 11 and 12 to flourish as they are exposed to a range of study programs, mindfulness and organisational skills, all vital skills for success in the HSC. The first of its kind, the renowned Wellness Hub continues to cater for student and family well-being providing the opportunity for a range of community providers to support FHS families. We are being joined by Sam, our Wellbeing Nurse Coordinator, who will further support our families to connect with the vital services which are sometimes challenging in a rural setting. Complimenting the Wellness Hub is the Learning Centre, a multipurpose space where students can reconnect with school, engage in specialised programs to support their learning, or engage in enrichment opportunities. A specialised Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Centre is being developed to cater for students to develop skills in STEM and future focused learning possibilities. Forbes High is excited for this project and dedicated learning space. Diverse learning is at the heart of Forbes High. We have a four class Support Unit catering to students with additional learning needs. Our passionate educators provide a range of learning opportunities for all students, most recently participation in the Cowra Eisteddfod. Forbes High is located on 25 acres of beautiful grounds which are currently being upgraded with significant beautification works taking place. There are garden areas including kitchen gardens being established, outdoor chessboards being created, and a range of outdoor fitness equipment and activities being installed. Our classrooms have received significant upgrades to ensure that they are technology rich environments to drive student learning. Connecting with our community is at the heart of Aboriginal Education at Forbes High. We support our students through programs such as Girri Girri, we are introducing Sista Speak, and Wiradjuri language is taught to students in Stage 4. Our Aboriginal Education Officer, Mr Barry Merritt, supports our Aboriginal students to be successful in their education and ensures we have strong connections to our community. A re-imagining of the mural at the front of the school will pay homage to students who have gone before whilst connecting our students of today to our school.