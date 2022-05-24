Grease and Oil Change brings Trundle's Vicki Maher to Forbes to talk practical mental health

whats-on,

Trundle clinic psychologist Vicki Maher presents the next Grease and Oil Change workshop in Forbes on Monday, May 30. Vicki, who works with adults in a community care setting, will be discussing and sharing practical strategies that we can all use to improve our mental health at this free event. Grease and Oil Change workshops are brain and body workshops for rural people and 2022 marks the seventh consecutive year. These not-for-profit gatherings were started by Cherie Quade in 2015, as a way of creating conversation in our community about mental health and wellbeing. It's all about "real life stories of how people in rural communities stay afloat when the rest of the world seems like a lot," she explains. The format of the event has changed once again: after going online last year this year it's set out in several smaller workshops. But one thing hasn't changed: each offering is free thanks to some awesome funding and community support. Vicki Maher is coming to The Back Room in Forbes on Monday, May 30, from 6pm to host what's described as "an educational, uplifting and practical conversation about mental health in these current times." Numbers are limited due to space, so please register online for this free workshop. The workshop will cover strategies we can all use to improve our mental health: connecting with others, getting active, watching our negative or critical thinking patterns, and settling our body's anxiety response. Cherie has shared some of the feedback from attendees at Vicki's recent talk in Trundle: "I thoroughly enjoyed the Grease and Oil Change talk...much of the information related to myself or a family friend. I have been seeing a psychologist over many years and this talk answered a lot of the questions I have been seeking over time. It was such an informative talk." "Hi Cherie and Vicky, We were both very impressed how the workshop was presented and the fact that Vicky said it was based on science. We liked the reminder about breathing exercises, of getting to bed at a good time and waking up at a consistent time and also of how important exercise is for our mental health. We thought that Vicky had a perfect balance between the scientific and practical side of mental health." "I found the content very interesting and I learnt a lot with your information on anxiety and the sleep info was great as I am a poor sleeper. I have firsthand experience with one child living with anxiety and one with poor mental health and drug addiction. When I left yesterday I didn't feel overwhelmed with lots of info that I was trying to remember."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/1b535eb0-95bc-40d7-a3eb-11e6395c5a40.jpeg/r0_556_2320_1867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Grease and Oil Change brings Trundle's Vicki Maher to Forbes to talk practical mental health