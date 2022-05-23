'Regeneration' the theme of weekend art exhibition in Forbes

whats-on,

Three local artists and a local business have combined to create an exhibition in town this weekend. Works from Wendy Hawthorn, Klara Ward and Coralie Crouch will be on display in The Book Dispensary from Friday night through to Sunday lunchtime. Regeneration is the exhibition's theme, with paintings and mixed media works by Klara and Wendy, and pottery by Coralie. All three have been members exhibiting at the Platypus Gallery for years. It is currently closed, with development of the new Arts and Cultural Centre under way. "We chose Regeneration (for the exhibition theme) because we want to keep art going while we wait for the big new gallery," Coralie explained. "Deb has donated this wonderful community space for us to exhibit." The three artists, with The Book Dispensary's Debbie Prior, are inviting community members to join them for the opening this Friday, or to browse on Saturday or Sunday morning. Debbie said it was her pleasure to provide a space, and she's happy for people come in to the Templar Street to browse and enjoy the work. You're asked to RSVP for Friday night's opening - from 6pm to 8pm - for catering purposes. You can see Debbie in store or go online to trybooking.com/BZKWZ There will be the opportunity to donate to CanAssist through a donation box on the night, or by supporting a raffle. Wendy works with acrylics and water colour, inspired by colour and the surprising appearance of so many colours in nature - particularly in flowers and the landscape. "I love to explore colours and how they interact to affect our moods and emotions," she said. "The focus of my art is the excitement and joy I feel when surrounded by nature and I aim for my work to kindle that joy in others." Klara produces water colour and mixed media works, with a unique and distinctive approach that reflects her European heritage. Coralie will have a range of her pottery - from functional to sculptural - in the exhibition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/99c584af-e5b2-4835-a33a-d96c7af9265e.JPG/r2_0_3983_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

'Regeneration' the theme of weekend art exhibition in Forbes