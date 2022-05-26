Opportunities galore at FPS

school enrolment, Forbes Public, education, learning

Having opened back in 1862, Forbes Public School (FPS) has been at the heart of children's education and learning in the Forbes district for 160 years. FPS values diversity across its community, successfully integrating both mainstream and special educational learning opportunities. This year, the school has two mainstream kindergarten classes with the opportunity for students with special needs to access one of the infants classes in the Special Education unit, called the Learning Centre. There is an amazing team of teachers at FPS including Miss Tegan Davidson (KD), Miss Bianca Garlick (KG), Mrs Michelle Macgregor (K-6M), and Assistant Principal Curriculum and Instruction, Mr Scott Northey. As Kindergarten teachers, Miss Davidson said she loved seeing the difference they could make in young children's lives. " I love teaching Kindergarten as it is such as a rewarding year to teach, where you see the growth of students who become strong and independent learners over their first year at school," Miss Davidson said. "Kindergarten is all about building friendship and developing foundational skills that will support students for future school life and endeavors." The sentiment was echoed by Miss Garlick. "As a Kindergarten teacher you get to see a lot of growth in students as they learn to read, count and write," she said. "Along with these foundations, students learn how to make friends and interact within the school environment, learning something new each day. "We think the most important thing to remember about starting Kindergarten is that among all the emotions felt by both students and families, it's an exciting time and it will be fun." Kindergarten students will have some exciting times ahead, and Mrs Mcgregor said that FPS has some fantastic opportunities planned for the year ahead. "Learning to read is a real highlight, and it's exciting to watch the student's piece together their phonemic knowledge to de-code texts, form words and in turn read books," she said. "This is often an exciting milestone for both Kinder students and their families. "I believe each child will enter Kindergarten at their own level, and I enjoy working with my team of staff in the Learning Centre to ensure that the individual needs of each child that joins my class is met." Other opportunities include involvement in many school activities such as visiting shows and excursions, whole school assemblies, learning with the use of technology and laptops and the opportunity to participate in sporting programs such as the Sports Skills program and the school athletics carnival. For students in the Learning Centre, a highlight is learning to ride horses at Riding for the Disabled which takes place each fortnight. The school takes great pride in the opportunities presented to students, and their Kindergarten transition programs are certainly no exception. The Prep 4 Big School and Kinder Start Programs help staff to enable a smooth transition for prospective students and their families. The Prep 4 Big School program will commence Term 3 and run over five weeks, with sessions running from 9.30am and finish at 12.30pm. The Kinder Start Program will commence during Term 4 and run over five weeks, with sessions times from 9.00am to 12.00pm. Forbes Public School is currently taking enrolments with information available at www.forbes-p.schools.nsw.gov.au. Parents and carers can contact the front office on 02 6852 1934 to make an appointment to view the school, or drop in to collect information packs and out of zone enrolment forms.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/3393b709-2822-448c-9845-78a4860d0524.png/r0_151_1020_727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Opportunities galore at FPS

Forbes Public School is currently taking enrolments with information available at www.forbes-p.schools.nsw.gov.au. Parents and carers can contact the front office on 02 6852 1934 to make an appointment to view the school, or drop in to collect information packs and out of zone enrolment forms.