Croquet players brave bleak conditions

Aussie Croquet was played on Saturday May 21 under very bleak conditions, some 24 players braved the elements. Three games were won by John Browne and Geoff Coles. Close scores of 14/13 were recorded by: Tuesday May 24 Golf croquet was played with 30 players. The grounds are in near perfect condition and a big thank you must go to the Forbes Shire Council. A special thanks to the few members who arrive early to set up. One top score was recorded by John Browne and Joan Littlejohn winning 10/3. Many close games of 7/6 were recorded: All three games on the day was won by John Allegri, John Cole, Jeff Liebich and Neville Spry. This week John Browne and Neville Spry have been busy making a mallet holder. It will be a great asset keeping mallets up off the ground. Many thanks. Our many new players are enjoying their new found sport and some are already recording wins. Our new signs look great and many people have commented on them.

