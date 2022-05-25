Croquet players brave bleak conditions
Aussie Croquet was played on Saturday May 21 under very bleak conditions, some 24 players braved the elements. Three games were won by John Browne and Geoff Coles.
Close scores of 14/13 were recorded by:
- Dorelle Scott John Farah def Kevin Rubie Bruce Field,
- Kevin Rubie Colleen Liebich def Robin Pols Barry White,
- Neville Spry Bruce Field def Elvy Quirk Robin Pols.
- 14/11 scoring was recorded by several players:
- Barry White Colleen Liebich def Bill Scott Neville Spry ,
- Peter West Lorraine Todd def Lyn Simmonds Cheryl Toohey,
- Neville Spry Alec Todd def Bruce Field Lyn Simmonds,
- John Job Bill Scott def Cheryl Toohey Sandy Hepburn,
- Peter West Geoff Coles def Joan Littlejohn John Cole,
- John Browne Sandy Hepburn def Lorraine Todd Barry White,
- Kevin Rubie Bill Scott def Dorelle Scott Cheryl Toohey,
- John Allegri Alec Todd def Lyn Simmonds Peter West.
Tuesday May 24 Golf croquet was played with 30 players.
The grounds are in near perfect condition and a big thank you must go to the Forbes Shire Council.
A special thanks to the few members who arrive early to set up.
One top score was recorded by John Browne and Joan Littlejohn winning 10/3. Many close games of 7/6 were recorded:
- John Farah Jennifer Job def John Cole May Jones,
- Bruce Field Allan Jones def Marie Spry Irene Ford,
- John Allegri def Barry White, Robin Pols Fay Picker def John Job Neil Gilmour,
- Neville Spry Jeff Liebich def Bruce Field Evelyn Mahlo,
- Allan Jones Noel Jolliffe def Jennifer Job Colleen Liebich,
- Barry White def Bruce Field Lyall Strudwick.
All three games on the day was won by John Allegri, John Cole, Jeff Liebich and Neville Spry.
This week John Browne and Neville Spry have been busy making a mallet holder. It will be a great asset keeping mallets up off the ground. Many thanks.
Our many new players are enjoying their new found sport and some are already recording wins.
Our new signs look great and many people have commented on them.