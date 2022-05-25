Yoorana Gunya's walk and talk

multimedia, photos-and-video,

Yoorana Gunya and the Community Drug and Alcohol Team (CDAT) has hosted Jeff Amatto at their recent Walk and Talk for Life on Tuesday to share his story. Jeff Amatto, a Wiradjuri man from Wellington spoke about his journey struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. He detailed his experiences growing up on the Nanima Mission and the connection to his culture which disappeared after moving into Wellington. Jeff said he saw the impacts of alcohol and drug abuse as well as DV upon the Indigenous community which was traumatising. Walk and Talk for Life is about giving people a chance to connect and form friendships so they can be a support to one another, and overcoming the stigma that can be associated with mental health.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/17f7b094-87bf-41bc-bb8c-2bf0ba08bc52.JPG/r1_353_3454_2304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg