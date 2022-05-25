Upset loss to Forbes' under 14s AFL squad

The Orange/Forbes Swamp Tigers and the Bathurst Giants each caused an upset in Round 4 of Central West AFL junior season.
The Swamp Tigers under 12's got one back over Bathurst, while the Giants handed the Orange/Forbes 14's their first loss of the year with a five-point win at Orange on Sunday.
A chilly, windy day was the order of the day at Orange, with the wind playing a large part in the results of the game as most of the scoring was done by whomever had the wind at their backs.
In the under 12's Bathurst jumped out of the blocks with the wind, kicking the first three goals, at one stage leading by twenty points before the Swamp Tigers lifted and got back within fourteen points at quarter time.
With the wind, the second term was all Orange/Forbes, with the Swamp Tigers kicking seven goals to none to take a thirty point margin into half-time. Bathurst climbed to within twenty at the last break but the Swamp Tigers were too strong in the last quarter and took the win 8.5 (53) to 4.5 (29).
Max Ridge again was immense playing in the ruck and Tyson McLennan at half-forward was everywhere and was unlucky not to kick a goal.
In what was a hugely entertaining game from the opening bounce, the 14's was a tale of four quarters, with the first three quarters dominated by the Bathurst Giants.
The Giant's kicked six goals in the first three quarters, while Orange/Forbes could only manage four behinds. At the final break the Giant's looked like they had it won leading by thirty-eight points, but with the wind in their sails the Swamp Tigers roared to life in the final quarter scoring five goals four to one behind.
Momentum was with Orange/Forbes but the clock was not and the Swamp Tigers fell five agonising points short; going down 6.7 (43) to 5.8 (38).
Cayden Metzeling was busy in the mid-field and always looked dangerous, while Zain Clark continued to be a rock in defence in tricky conditions. Jackson Beaudin backed up for the 14's and also played well.
In the other games Orange Youth Girls won 4.10 (34) to 2.4 (16) while in the 17's Orange went down to Bathurst 5.7 (37) to 6.8 (44).
Next week the Swamp Tigers are up against the Demons from Dubbo.
