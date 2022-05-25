Forbes Advocate

Upset loss to Forbes' under 14s AFL squad

By Alex Milsom
Updated May 31 2022 - 11:12pm, first published May 25 2022 - 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Giants handed the Orange/Forbes 14's their first loss of the year with a five-point win at Orange. Photo supplied.

The Orange/Forbes Swamp Tigers and the Bathurst Giants each caused an upset in Round 4 of Central West AFL junior season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.