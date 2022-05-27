Members of the community have gathered at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre to mark National Sorry Day on Thursday. Held on May 26 of every year, National Sorry Day is a time to pause and reflect on the ongoing loss, grief and trauma experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who were taken from their families, homes, communities and their country as children. It marks the anniversary of the day in 1997 when the 'Bringing them home' report, the result of a human rights and equal opportunity commission inquiry was first tabled in parliament. That report documented the forced removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children under various state, territory and federal government protection and assimilation policies in the 20th century and made recommendations for confronting and addressing past wrongs. At the event, guest speaker Judy Johnson spoke about her family's experience with having relatives taken as part of the stolen generation. Following National Sorry Day is National Reconciliation Week which runs from May 27 to June 3. Yoorana Gunya will be hosting a free combined event on Friday June 3 to celebrate National Reconciliation Week together. Members of the community are invited to head down to Nelson Park between 3pm and 6pm to take part in the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/6c81e884-ecc9-412c-9716-5b7f991f4e21.JPG/r1_253_3454_2204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Community gathers at Dreaming Centre to mark National Sorry Day