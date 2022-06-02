Forbes Advocate

Students gather at Red Bend for interschool comp

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated June 6 2022 - 12:29am, first published June 2 2022 - 4:32am
Red Bend Catholic College has recently hosted students from James Sheahan Catholic High School Orange for their annual Interschools Catholic Cup.

