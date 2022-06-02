Students gather at Red Bend for interschool comp

Red Bend Catholic College has recently hosted students from James Sheahan Catholic High School Orange for their annual Interschools Catholic Cup.
The Interschools Catholic Cup was created to promote participation and school spirit between the Colleges of St Johns, Red Bend and James Sheahan. It is a triangular event where schools travel to one school and host one school on an annual basis.
Red Bend Catholic College's Sports Coordinator Pat Rudd said this is a relatively new initiative and aims to build positive experiences and promote inter-school spirit and participation.
The Cup features a host of events including: Chess, Debating, Engineering Challenge, Theatre Sports, Girls Netball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Girls Touch Football, Boys Touch Football, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, Boys Rugby League, Girls League Tag, Mixed frisbee and Boys Volleyball.
Each event is scored separately with a win worth three points, a draw worth two points and a loss worth one point.
This round was won by James Sheahan Catholic High School with a total of 35 points compared to Red Bend Catholic College's 25 points.
