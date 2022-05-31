Hamilton turns on the heat to win golf's Wilf Hodges Trophy

By Short Putt
Saturday promised an improvement in conditions for the golfers and also some sunshine to warm the players.
Those that played were rewarded with good conditions throughout the day, and even commented on the globe of bright aura that followed the eventual winner around the course.
The men's comp on Saturday an 18-Hole Individual Stableford, sponsored by the Hodges family, with players seeking to grab the 'Wilf Hodges Memorial Trophy'.
While the field may have been on the small side at 53 players the enthusiasm was heaped in abundance as the players enjoyed the warming conditions.
The Overall winner of the 'Wilf Hodges Memorial Trophy' was Jesse Hamilton.
He managed to get everything right, from booming drives to pin-point approaches and steely-eyed putts and post a score of 45 points. He certainly turned the heat up on the field, and almost single-handedly demolished his opponents for the all-important 'KENO' ticket.
The Div-1 was won by Harry Callaghan who felt good about his game all day. While his front-9 was 'on handicap' he sparked up on the back-9, completing that in 35 strokes to finish with a total of 40 points. His confidence about a win was shattered when he entered the clubhouse to see the scores there.
Runner-up was Brett Thomas who did well all day, playing steady golf and grabbing his chances to score 38 points.
The Div-2 belonged to Jesse as he proceeded to blitz the field entirely. He was fairly consistent on both halves, scoring regular 3-pointers and the odd 4-pointer to amalgamate into his 45 points.
Runner-up was Bruce Chandler who tried mightily to post a record score. However, a couple of missed putts from short range dented his progress, pulling him back to 38 points and keeping him ahead of third place on count back.
The ball sweep went to 34 points, going to: 38 - J LeBrocque; 36 - N McMillan, Andy Cogswell, A Dukes; 35 - T Griffiths, B Squires, G Hanns, A Rees; 34 - B Tooth, S Grallelis, D Churchill, R Webb, D Bernardi, B Slack-Smith. There were no visitors.
Both of the NTP's went to Brett Thomas. He easily took the 9th shot but it was a close thing for the 18th shot.
The greens are still a conundrum for some, resulting in only five 2's all day. These were evenly split across the Divisions, and posted on the 3rd and 9th holes.
The 3rd Hole Pro Shop Superpin went to Bede Tooth, who managed an average proximity of 2.50 metres.
The air must be a bit heavier as autumn ventures towards winter, as the super pin proximity over recent weeks seems to be within the 2.0 to 3.0 metre range. And generally speaking not many players have converted for a '2', so Bede maintained 'situation normal'. That is, he managed a par only.
Many of this week's stories revolve around putting, both woes and excellence. It was definitely more difficult than it looked, as evidenced by the low number of 2's.
Bruce Chandler was an example of the up-and-down nature of putting. He managed to land a couple of long putts, that is well over 20 feet, but also missed a number of short putts, that is those under four feet. If those had dropped it would have been a near thing with Jesse.
Down-sides of putting were experienced by Jeff House and Stevie G. Jeff had no less than three 'horseshoe' putts, where the ball was definitely in but hung onto the edge and came back to greet him. His day would have vastly improved if those had dropped.
Stevie G was returning after being 'on duty' for a few weeks. He was pleased with his overall game, but bemoans the four putts he took from five feet on the 8th. No words were spoken.
And then Tony Cogswell and Harry Callaghan admitted to putting well. Tony was pleased with his putting because everything else in his game was best forgotten. Harry was especially pleased, assisting in getting his 1-under score on the back-9. This led to his best ever scratch score, but alas no Trophy.
Andy Cogswell had a mixed day. His driver was most erratic, his irons were okay and his putter needed more oomph as it left too many putts short.
Jake LeBrocque was especially pleased with his back-9, where everything except his chipping worked well. He certainly sent his drives out there.
Providing encouragement to players in the group certainly keeps the 'bonhomie' alive. There are a number of ways to do this.
One of these was demonstrated by Al Rees, who often softly sang words to 'Look on the Bright Side of Life'. Curiously he sang most often after Scott Kirkman had played a shot with which he was most displeased.
It was good to see long absent players returning to the golf. Once again Doug Churchill could have chosen a better day to get swinging again. But he did manage 34 points.
Marty Cahill made a stealthy visit, tacking onto the end of the field. He is getting a bit of practice in before he blasts onto the competition in the latter part of this year.
There was no Sunday Stableford Medley, with players away and nippy conditions despite the sunshine.
Here is the news:
The final leg of the 'Trilogy of Golf', sponsored by O'Connors Machinery, was played on Sunday in conjunction with the Condo Open. Full results are yet to come to hand, but initial results were good for Forbes.
The Condo Open trophy was won by John Betland, who fired a 67 Scratch score. Runner-up in the Scratch was Steve Betland with a 69. The A-Grade Handicap went to Jack Elliott (our greens keeper), with a nett 67. He finished one shot ahead of Wade Ritchie, also from Forbes.
The 'Trilogy of Golf' also had success for Forbes. John Betland took out the Scratch score over the three rounds (played at Forbes, W/Wyalong and Condo) while Peter Bristol (Parkes) took the Handicap honours.
Once again the convivial atmosphere created by the Condo Club helped warm the players after their tussles in nippy conditions. We all look forward to the Trilogy again next year.
Players competing in the Wallace Cup are reminded that they must complete their Round 1 matches before Monday 6 June. If you are lagging you should have received a phone call from 'Big Warwick' by now.
In a recent match, Brett Thomas managed to blunt the guile of Kim Herbert to record a 2/1 victory. Kim was 3-up at one stage but Brett kept on plugging the ball down the fairway and eventually earned a victory.
We have a breather for a few weeks before the Mens Foursomes Champs. This is 36-holes played over two days, so get your partner organised now.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 4 June is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by BWR Accountants & Advisors. Sunday 5 June has a Stableford Medley.
Here is a 'Heads up' for the Can-Assist Day, to be held on Saturday 11 June. This is a 4-Person Ambrose Medley, and a great way to support this organisation that provides assistance to local persons. Get your names down now so catering can be organised.
Last Thursday a small representation of veteran golfers from Forbes and Parkes gathered in Forbes for their weekly 18 hole competition attracting 21 players.
After a four-way count-back winner on 37 points was Forbes talent Alex McKinnon from the ever consistent Parkes mentor Nym Dziuba.
Bogan Gate representative playing out of the Forbes club Steve Edwards didn't have the best of days collecting the encouragement award while nearest the pins went to Garry Pymont (FBS) in A grade on the 18th while in B grade Alex McKinnon on the 9th had a day to remember.
Ball sweep winners - From Forbes, Ted Morgan, Garry Pymont, Rod Besgrove, Don McKeowen, Alf Davies, Allan Rees, Kim Herbert, Les Little and Scott Kirkman. From Parkes, John Fowler and Gordon Christie.
Officials will be hoping for a bigger turn-out today where 'twin towns' vets contest 18 holes in Parkes with nominations from 9am.
Last Tuesday 18 played the 12 hole social which included two visitors who were highly impressed with the course condition.
None more so then Ken Sanderson who took honours with 29 points from Andrew Norton-Knight on a count-back.
Anyone thinking of a morning hit is invited to play any Tuesday, especially beginners with tee-off from 9am for a relaxing morning in social company.
For all information on golf in Forbes contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554.
By The Roving Reporter
On Wednesday 25th May we had 23 players for the Monthly Medal, Golf NSW Medal and Mable Mackenzie Brooch, this was a stroke event sponsored by Colleen Venables and Teresa Armitage.
Best Score of the day with a 73 nett went to Kathy Collits to win Division One.
Runner Up was Heather Davidson 79 on a countback. Division Two Winner was Sarah Black with 74 who also won the putting competition with 30 putts,
Runner up was Wendy Simmons with 77. Ball Sweep went to Heather Davidson, Wendy Simmons, Enid Baker, Julie Scott and Kate Steele Park. NTP 9th Ethel Coombs and 18th Rose Carroll.
Monthly Medal Winners Division One Kathy Collits, Division Two Sarah Black and Division Three Wendy Simmons.
Congratulations to all that had good scores and thank you to our sponsors.
On Saturday 28th an American Foursomes Event was played with 9 pairs lining up with Carolyn and Brianna Duncan having the winning score of 67.
Coming up in June are some big events with the 4BBB Scratch and Handicap Championships on 18th and the Ladies foursomes Championships on 25th maybe the rain will stay away for Wednesdays and Saturdays.
For those wanting a road trip Cowra Tournament is 15,16,17. Trundle is on Sunday June 19 and Trangie Tuesday June 21.
