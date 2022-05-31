Nominate now for annual Forbes squash championships

By Drop Shot!
Our annual championships will begin next week, to nominate contact Darryn on 0417 084 954 or Graham on 0437 522 808.
Attendance was less strong than last week; several substitutes were required and gladly supplied with only one five setter but competition was strong however.
Court One
W Bilsboroughs v Bayleys 15-20, Wayne v Alex 3-0, sub G Falvey v Jan Berger 0-3, Jono Webb v Jackson Beaudin 3-1 and Sam Rath v Max Ridge 3-2.
Court Two
D Bilsboroughs v Cogswells 19-9, Danny v sub L Webb 3-0, Kim Chudleigh v Mel Cowhan 1-3, sub J Webb v Lucy Cowhan 3-0 and Shannon Rath v Max Ridge 3-1.
Court Three
Benticks v Webbs 12-16, Michelle v Louise 1-3. Greg Ridge v Marc Hardy 1-3, Kasey Kinsey v George Falvey in a yoyo match 12-15, 15-8, 15-6, 6-15, 14-16 and Cameron Webb v Claire Bayley 0-3.
Court One
Pipers v Stonhams 17-19
Darryn and Deb were the only winners here. Darryn v Brendon 3-0, Pete Cowhan v sub C McQuie 0-3, Sandy Paterson v Mark Webb 0-3, sub W Huang v Cameron Dale 2-3 and Deb Bryant v Isaac Barnard 3-0.
Court Two
Millers v Bayleys where Millers had a large loss, 7-18.
Sub J Shaw v Dan 3-0, Cameron Toole v Jake Shaw 1-3, Shanna Nock v Dennis Haynes 3-0.
Then Adam Chudleigh v Chloe Mason 1-3 and Ben Barnard v Austen Brown 0-3.
Court Three
Dawes v Hornerys 12-16
Chris McQuie v Jono Cannon 0-3, Scott Webb v Beck Connell 3-2, sub W Huang v Neil Toole who you might say achieved a perfect score 11-15, 17-15, 13-15, 11-15 and Weivan Huang v Alister Carlisle 3-1.
