Free child restraint checks in Forbes on June 25

Updated May 30 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:37am
SAFETY FIRST: Authorised child restraint fitters will carry out free checks in Forbes on June 25, book your place. Picture: SUPPLIED

Free child restraint checks return to Forbes on Saturday, June 25.

