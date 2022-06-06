CWA Oxley Group hosts public speaking competition

CWA Oxley Group has had an amazing amount of participation from students around the region at their public speaking competition on May 24.
Event organisers state that participation was amazing, with 84 students from 20 schools in our region taking part.
The event is sponsored by Lachlan Shire, Parkes Shire, Jelbart Dawson of Forbes, Evolution Mines and Michael McCormack MP.
Years 3 and 4
Winner: Marcus Skinner - Middleton Primary School, Parkes. Topic: Funny things adults say.
Highly Commended: Samara Wood - Parkes East Public School. Topic: What my pet is thinking?
Highly Commended: Belle Bardawil - St Francis Xavier, Lake Cargelligo. Topic: Funny things adults say.
Highly Commended: Chelsea Ray - Parkes Christian School. Topic: What my pet is thinking?
Reserves: Matthew Thompson - Parkes Christian School. Topic: What's in the box?
Murray Worthington - Condobolin Public School. Topic: Funny things adults say.
Years 5 and 6
Winner: Layla Kupkee - Holy Family, Parkes Topic: Rain.
Highly Commended: Rhys Hutchins - Parkes Public School. Topic: Rain.
Highly Commended: Grace Mayo - Parkes Christian School. Topic: The best gift ever.
Highly Commended: Saxon Guess - Parkes Public School. Topic: The best gift ever.
Reserves: Catalina Elias - St Joseph's, Condobolin. Topic: The best gift ever.
Heidi Barker - Parkes Christian School. Topic: Rain.
Years 7 and 8
Winner: Lexi Herden - Parkes Christian School. Topic: Something I'm proud of.
Highly Commended: Hannah McIntyre - Parkes Christian School Topic: A very weird animal.
Highly Commended: Eva Smith - Red Bend Catholic College, Forbes. Topic: A very weird animal.
Highly Commended: Llewellyn Pepper - Parkes Christian School. Topic: A very weird animal.
Reserves: Zoe Fraser - Forbes High School. Topic: Teaching my grandparents to use a smart phone.
Logan Davies - Forbes High School. Topic: A very weird animal.
Years 9 and 10
Winner: Annaliese Green - Forbes High School. Topic: Horizons.
Highly Commended: Lara Smith - Red Bend Catholic College. Topic: Horizons.
Highly Commended: Marcus Moss - Parkes Christian School. Topic: Respect is a two way street.
Highly Commended: Isla Kennedy - Red Bend Catholic College. Topic: Respect is a two way street.
Reserve: Zac Nash - Parkes Christian School. Topic: Horizons.
All students are to be congratulated on their outstanding efforts. It is a great learning experience for all students participating.
Ros Edwards (Organising Committee) said Oxley Group CWA would like to thank the judges, teachers and parents - without your support this experience for the students would not go ahead.
Contributed by Lynn Edwards, CWA Oxley Group Publicity Officer.
