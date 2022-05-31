Forbes Advocate

'Close shave' in floodwater puts spotlight on Pinnacle Road

Updated May 31 2022 - 3:46am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSE SHAVE: Residents Ross Williams and Tom Norris with Cr Michele Herbert and Member for Orange Phil Donato at the crossing on Pinnacle Road. Picture: TRICIA WARD

Is installing a lockable gate on Pinnacle Road the only way to stop motorists getting into trouble in floodwater?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.