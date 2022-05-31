'Close shave' in floodwater puts spotlight on Pinnacle Road

Is installing a lockable gate on Pinnacle Road the only way to stop motorists getting into trouble in floodwater?
Residents have raised the alarm about online navigation directing interstate travellers off the Newell Highway onto rural roads - where the run-off from the Pinnacle Mountain area is known to flood quickly and dangerously.
An abandoned vehicle sits by Pinnacle Creek as testament to what locals describe as "incredibly close shave" a young family had after recent rainfall.
The driver and two young children were rescued from the roof of the vehicle after their engine died in floodwater, residents have told the council.
The driver had come to a road closed sign on Pinnacle Road. Not knowing the area, the driver turned left onto Gap Road and right onto Simpsons Road.
A document prepared by three of the area's Rural Fire Service captains - Tom Norris, Murray Mitton and Ross Williams - describes "an incredibly close shave".
"The vehicle came to a stop just metres from dropping over the bank into Pinnacle Creek," they wrote.
"As the creek began to rise the occupants of the car climbed out of the windows and sat on the roof of the vehicle.
"Discovering that she had no mobile phone service in the area, the driver utilised the emergency calls only function on her mobile phone and was thankfully rescued a short time later by Grenfell SES."
This driver is not the first: Mr Norris told the Advocate he has helped a number of travellers whose engine has died when they've gone into water, or who have got bogged trying to turn around at the road closure.
They are often interstate travellers being directed by Google maps, accepting a route that is 18km shorter than the Newell Highway.
"This incident has heightened the concern of local farmers, as it is only a matter of time before a foreseeable and preventable fatality occurs," the document prepared for council states.
At their May meeting, Forbes Shire councillors heard the proposal was to install a gate that could be locked when the road was flooded.
The Advocate is advised senior council staff are reviewing the situation on Wednesday.
Mayor Phyllis Miller said discussions included installing signage on the highway at Temora that say to continue straight for Forbes, Dubbo, Brisbane.
"We're going to contact Temora council and Grenfell council and see what we can jointly with do the three of us," Mayor Phyllis Miller said.
"We're onto it but we've got to do all this negotiation with Temora, Grenfell and us."
The trouble first came to the fore in last year's wet conditions, with council raising concerns after the SES had to rescue drivers.
Residents say prominent detour signs are needed.
Closing Pinnacle Road itself only leads to drivers seeking an alternate route and - for the travellers who were stranded on May 12 - getting in to more trouble.
A gravel turning bay at the southern side of the most southern floodway would help those who could turn back - Mr Norris has had to help bogged drivers particularly with caravans - but General Manager Steve Loane also raised that some are getting short on fuel and panicky about that issue.
Long-term, the residents who prepared the report are calling for the construction of large box culverts for all five crossings in the area.
They acknowledge the financial impacts but propose lobbying for State funding for the fix.
On Sunday, they showed Member for Orange Phil Donato the issue - the abandoned vehicle still stranded roadside.
"Much better signage and improvements are needed on these roads to cater for the increased traffic flow these roads are now encountering," Mr Donato posted to his Facebook page on the issue.
But he added there was a level of personal responsibility as well.
"Motorists must adhere to signs to not drive through flooded roads, especially in 2WD vehicles that have lower air intakes and seize-up when water is ingested," he said.
"If in doubt or your vehicle is not a 4WD equipped with snorkel do not cross or drive through flooded roads."
