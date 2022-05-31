From the mayor's desk: time to apply for Forbes Shire Council support

I met with the mayors of Central NSW last week and we discussed the federal election result including its implications and opportunities.
Across the nation voters called for a more locally responsive federal government. The approach of many of the successful independents was all about local representation.
The community is clearly calling for a reset of leadership and this region is well positioned to be part of that conversation. This is where the mayors of our region will become even more important with their deep knowledge of local issues and opportunities.
The Central NSWJO Board advocated in support of the National Farmers Federation policy for regional precincts including in our area. Now we must work with the government to ensure every community gets the benefit.
Along with my fellow Mayors I will be going to Canberra in June and will be seeking meetings to progress this and other initiatives including aged care and telecommunications in the interest of our communities.
It is Reconciliation Week and I urge everyone to Be Brave and Make Change. We also hope you will come and be a part of our joint event to celebrate at Nelson Park on Friday, 3pm-6pm.
This will be a really fun family afternoon and evening with a range of activities for children and families. The event is free and transport is available courtesy of our friends at Yoorana Gunya.
A reminder to all of our amazing community groups out there that Council's Community Funding program is open.
Council's Community Funding Program is open for applications of up to $5000 until July 31 for events or projects until April 2023.
You must submit your application now through the smarty grants portal and if that all seems a bit scary just come along to our Community Funding Workshops on June 24 and June 27 for a bit of help to write a winning application.
As always you can also just call our team at Council for some one-on-one assistance too.
