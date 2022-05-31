Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: time to apply for Forbes Shire Council support

By Phyllis Miller Oam
May 31 2022 - 8:30pm
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM. Picture: FORBES SHIRE COUNCIL

I met with the mayors of Central NSW last week and we discussed the federal election result including its implications and opportunities.

