Young Forbes netballers do us proud in Dubbo carnival

By Forbes Netball Association
June 1 2022 - 11:00pm
ON THE BALL: Forbes netball representative and 14s players' player for the Dubbo carnival, Jessie Tyack. Picture: FORBES NETBALL

Forbes netball was represented by four teams at the Dubbo regional carnival last weekend, being 17U, 14s, 12s, and 11s.

