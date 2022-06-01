Young Forbes netballers do us proud in Dubbo carnival

Forbes netball was represented by four teams at the Dubbo regional carnival last weekend, being 17U, 14s, 12s, and 11s.
Sickness spread through all the teams, with player numbers reduced to the minimum. Well done to all the players who played determined netball with limited numbers.
This is the final carnival for the teams until August when Junior Gala days will be held in Orange and Dubbo.
Forbes Netball Association will also be holding a NetSetGo and Junior Gala day for players up to 12 years, with the date in August/September to be confirmed.
17s - The 17s played all their games with the just seven players, with sickness and prior commitments limiting their numbers.
The team took another huge step up in all areas, with this carnival being the last of their preparation before they compete in the Hart Senior State Titles over June long weekend.
Goal shooter Laura Scott and goal attack Pip Hanrahan were both extremely accurate with their goal shooting, with Laura scoring 100% accuracy in the first three games.
The girls all worked very hard on the court, and although tiredness set in during the day, all players still supported each other both on and off the court, and never gave up trying.
Again, an outstanding preparation for the team, with all skills showing through on the day.
Thanks again to Brianna, who stepped in when centre Hannah Stanmore was injured towards the end of the day, and to Georgia Cole for again being available to play when we were short in numbers.
Players player was shared between Pip Hanrahan and Eb Colvin, who both put in mammoth performances.
- Coach-Robyn
14s - The 14s team continues to improve and posted some solid wins. Every game played showed an improvement in the second half with all the girls playing great netball, and really coming together as a team.
The elusive win against Cowra was not to be today, but hopefully it will come at Junior State Titles.
Players' player for the day was Jessie Tyack.
- Coach Lyn
12s - The 12s gave it their all in their final carnival for the season. With no reserves, they had to play seven games with only the rounds in between as their break.
I couldn't be prouder of the effort and commitment the girls constantly demonstrate.
They should be commended for their teamwork, good sportsmanship and enduring enthusiasm that they present on and off the court, including those girls who were unable to make it to Dubbo,
- Coach Caitlin
11s - The 11s showed the outstanding sporting spirit when they travelled to Dubbo with only six players, with sickness hitting hard.
Well done to Addi Howe who has just started playing NetSetGo, and travelled to Dubbo to compete in the 11s team.
Although the team is very young for the age group, all the players never gave up, and welcomed opposition players throughout the day, who helped our team by playing for us in the games.
The 11s showed what playing sport is all about, friendship, fun and playing your best as a team.
Well done to this outstanding group of our future great netballers.
The Forbes Netball Association will celebrate the netball season in a presentation night for all the players in teams, 17s, 14s, 12s and 11s, at the end of the season, around August, with the date to be confirmed.
Thank you to all the parents who have supported the girls during these regional carnivals.
Thank you also to all the umpires, for without umpires there would be no games.
