Buick car club visits Eugowra

It was great to see all the activity in town last Monday, when the Buick Car Club of Australia - NSW, rolled into town in their highly prized and beautifully maintained Buicks with the cars covering a wide range of years.
Members of the club are in the area for a few days, and are based in Parkes, doing trips out each day around the region.
On Monday they visited McFeeters Motor Museum in Forbes before coming out to Eugowra, where they had lunch at the Fat Parcel, spent time In the Historical Museum, shopped at Craft on the Creek and other places in town.
Tim Cheney took them on a walking tour of the Mural Trail, which they were very impressed by.
From all reports the visitors very much appreciated the time they spent in Eugowra, remarking on what an attractive little town it is.
