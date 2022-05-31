Forbes Advocate

Buick car club visits Eugowra

Updated May 31 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 10:40pm
It was great to see all the activity in town last Monday, when the Buick Car Club of Australia - NSW, rolled into town in their highly prized and beautifully maintained Buicks with the cars covering a wide range of years.

Local News

