Forbes claim win

Orange/Forbes under 12's and 14's both took home dominant 54-point and 78 point wins over Dubbo at Tiger Park in Orange on Sunday.
It was a strong performance from the Swamp Tigers under 12's following up their win against the Bathurst Giants last weekend.
Dubbo led for the first few minutes in the under 12's match thanks to a Dubbo goal, but after that it was all the Swamp Tigers as they showed determined defence to go hand in hand with their already established attacking flair.
Orange/Forbes continued their fine form in front of goal with three majors in the first quarter, followed up by three more goals in the second. Dubbo clawed back one goal and two behinds to close within 35 points in the third quarter but Orange/Forbes kicked away again in the last quarter to take a 10.8 (68) and 2.2 (14) win. Jackson Beaudin was strong in the midfield kicking one goal one while Max Ridge dominated the ruck and played strongly to be judged best on ground.
It was an even more impressive performance from the Orange/Forbes under 14's following their upset loss to Bathurst last week. Cayden Metzeling had a field day in front of goal kicking eight as the Swamp Tigers endeavoured to make sure things were over quickly, kicking four goals in the first quarter, followed by another three goals in the second to lead by 34 points at half time.
Dubbo juniors put took the fight to the Swamp Tigers in the third kicking 19 points to 24 couldn't close the gap. Orange/Forbes than piled on another forty-one points in the last quarter to win 16.8 (104) to 4.2 (26).
Metzeling was best for Orange/Forbes but he got plenty of support, with Zain Clark in defence again also among their best. The Dubbo under 14's never dropped their heads despite the scoreboard and the Dubbo defence never gave up and if not for their efforts the damage would have been much worse.
In the other junior games the Orange Youth Girls defeated Dubbo in a close one 4.5 (29) to 4.2 (26) while the Orange 17's took the win 9.15 (69) to 4.6 (30). Next week the Orange/Forbes junior's take on the Bathurst Bushrangers in Bathurst.
