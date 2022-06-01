Forbes claim win

Orange/Forbes continued their fine form in front of goal with three majors in the first quarter, followed up by three more goals in the second. Dubbo clawed back one goal and two behinds to close within 35 points in the third quarter but Orange/Forbes kicked away again in the last quarter to take a 10.8 (68) and 2.2 (14) win. Jackson Beaudin was strong in the midfield kicking one goal one while Max Ridge dominated the ruck and played strongly to be judged best on ground.