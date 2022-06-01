Forbes Advocate

Forbes claim win

By Alex Milsom
June 1 2022 - 11:04pm
Orange/Forbes under 12's and 14's both took home dominant 54-point and 78 point wins over Dubbo at Tiger Park in Orange on Sunday.

