New Yeoval Doppler delivering real-time weather data to Central West

Updated June 1 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:33am
A look at the new Yeoval Doppler delivering real-time weather data to our region.

Farmers and regional communities in the state's Central West can now readily access detailed, real-time weather observations received by the new Doppler radar at Yeoval.

