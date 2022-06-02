Lower numbers, mixed quality at weekly sales

Numbers fell to 497 at Monday's cattle sale and the quality and condition was mixed. There still was a large Bos- Indicus presence, mostly grown heifers, along with some good grown steers and bullocks and a small run of well breed feeder cattle. Around 65 cows were offered.
Medium weight feeder steers were cheaper selling from 580c to 648c/kg and heavy weights were firm 520c to 620c/kg. Feeder heifers were limited and the medium weights were 10c stronger ranging from 540c to 571c/kg and heavy weights firm 497c to 563c/kg. Heavy trade heifers were similar with only breed increasing the price spread and ranged from 480c to 580c/kg.
Grown steers and bullocks were 20c dearer 490c to 515c/kg. Best of the grown heifers reached 520c with the bulk of the Bos- Indicus heifers 360c to 457c/kg.
Medium weight cows were 5c dearer 300c to 332c/kg and heavy weights firm to slightly dearer 364c to 380c/kg.
Market Reporter; Graeme Richard.
With rain in the drawing area numbers were reduced to 13,000 at Tuesday's lamb and sheep sale. Quality was also reduced from the previous sales though there was still some good lines of well finished heavy and export lambs penned. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
Trade weight lambs lifted $4 to $8 with the 20-24 kg selling from $172 to $210/head. Heavy lambs to 26kg lifted $10 to receive from $202 to $226/head. Extra heavyweight lambs were $6 better to range in price from $218 to $278/head. Carcase prices averaged from 793 to 830c/kg cwt. A large offering of Merino lambs received from $186 to $254/head for trade and heavyweights.
Mutton numbers were limited but prices continue to rise. Heavy Merino ewes sold from $173 to $235/head. Heavy crossbred ewes sold from $180 to $263 and merino wethers reached $213/head.
Market Reporter Krystelle Ridley.
