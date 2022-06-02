Forbes Advocate

Lower numbers, mixed quality at weekly sales

June 2 2022 - 1:53am
Quality was reduced at Tuesday's lamb and sheep from the previous sales though there was still some good lines of well finished heavy and export lambs penned. File photo.

Numbers fell to 497 at Monday's cattle sale and the quality and condition was mixed. There still was a large Bos- Indicus presence, mostly grown heifers, along with some good grown steers and bullocks and a small run of well breed feeder cattle. Around 65 cows were offered.

