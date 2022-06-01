Driver rescued from vehicle, taken to Orange hospital

A 21-year-old man has been taken to Orange hospital with injuries after after a crash on the Escort Way overnight.
The man was the only occupant of the vehicle that left the road and hit a tree near Eugowra about midnight on Tuesday, the NSW Police media unit said.
Emergency responded to free the man from his vehicle, with Forbes SES rescue unit working in the early hours of the morning using specialised hydraulic rescue equipment.
Ambulance then transported the driver to Orange, where he is receiving treatment, the Police media unit advised.
