Forbes Advocate

Driver rescued from vehicle, taken to Orange hospital

Updated June 1 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:11am
ON SCENE: Forbes SES Rescue unit and NSW Ambulance at the scene of the crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: SES NSW FORBES FACEBOOK

A 21-year-old man has been taken to Orange hospital with injuries after after a crash on the Escort Way overnight.

