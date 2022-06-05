'Don't become blase': double demerits apply this June long weekend

Drivers are being warned to be patient and cautious over the long weekend as double demerit points come into force.
Double demerits will be in operation from Friday June 10 until Monday June 13 (inclusive) for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences.
Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Martin Ling has indicated that police will also be targeting the 'four Ds' of road users including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
"We are expecting roads to be busy with people travelling across NSW for the long weekend," he said.
"Our message is to be patient, obey the road rules and drive to conditions.
"We want everyone to reach their destinations safely and to enjoy the long weekend without tragedy.
"There will be more police on the road which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing.
"Enforcement figures show that double demerit points do encourage drivers to obey road rules when roads are at their busiest."
Forbes Shire Council Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging all road users to stay safe this long weekend and highlights the risks of illegally using a mobile phone while driving.
"Since 1 March 2020, Mobile Phone Detection Cameras, including fixed and transportable cameras, have been targeting drivers illegally using a mobile phone across NSW anywhere, any time," she said.
"The system operates day and night and in all weather conditions, using high-definition cameras to capture images of the front-row cabin space of all vehicles to detect illegal mobile phone use.
"These cameras will be operational across the state this long weekend and drivers caught illegally using their phones during the double demerit period will be hit with a $352 fine and 10 demerits.
"Research shows that being distracted when driving, such as by a mobile phone, increases the risk of a crash.
"Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds at 60km/h means you'll have travelled 33.33 metres (or seven car lengths) blind.
"Last year over 166,000 mobile phone infringements were issued across NSW.
"So, please don't be distracted by your phone while driving. You can set the 'do not disturb while driving' feature to block incoming alerts."
Restricted licences holders including learner, P1 and P2 drivers and riders are not permitted to use their phone at all while driving or riding.
This includes the use of hands-free and Bluetooth functions.
"People may think that a crash is never going to happen to them - but the statistics tell a different story," Ms Suitor said.
"Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every day, but because you don't crash every time you get behind the wheel people do become blasé about the risks.
"Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks during your trip, limit distractions in the car, don't drink and drive and ensure all your passengers are wearing their seatbelt."
