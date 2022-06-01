Forbes Advocate

Snow has fallen but cold front expected to ease on Thursday

Updated June 1 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:02am
WINTER IS HERE: Snow on Mount Canobolas on Wednesday morning. Picture: CARLA FREEDMAN

The Bureau of Meteorology advices the significant cold and wind outbreak which the south-east Australia has been experiencing will ease on Thursday, but further cold fronts are expected to hit this weekend.

