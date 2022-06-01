Bookshop opens doors to local art exhibition

Art is back in Forbes' CBD this week with a pop up exhibition of local artists' work at the Book Dispensary in Templar Street.
Three local artists - Wendy Hawthorne, Corallie Crouch, Klara Ward - are exhibiting paintings and pottery in The Book Dispensary this week.
It's themed Regeneration - with the artists eager to keep art front of mind while the new Forbes Arts and Cultural Centre is under construction.
Debbie Prior, from The Book Dispensary, was happy to provide the space for the show. The works will remain in place until close of business Friday.
