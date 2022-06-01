Forbes Advocate

Bookshop opens doors to local art exhibition

Updated June 1 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 10:27pm
Art is back in Forbes' CBD this week with a pop up exhibition of local artists' work at the Book Dispensary in Templar Street.

Local News

