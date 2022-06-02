Hot coffee, fresh sourdough on chilly morning at Forbes Farmers Markets

Saturday morning was chilly but the coffee was hot and the sourdough fresh at the Forbes Farmers Markets.
Market goers were out and about early to get their local produce - as well as a coffee and bacon and egg roll - as we head into winter mode.
Forbes Farmers markets are at Victoria Park on the fourth Saturday of every month, from 8am to midday.
You'll find fresh veggies, apples, delicious cheese, wine, flowers preserves, jams, pickles, olives and more every month, gathered in Forbes from around our region.
