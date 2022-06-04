Forbes Advocate

Footpath for Farnell, Grenfell streets a priority

Updated June 4 2022 - 6:28am, first published 2:05am
PRIORITY: This area of Farnell Street, from Thompson Street and up Grenfell Street, has been identified as a priority for footpath.

Farnell and Grenfell streets have been prioritised for a footpath after discussion at an extraordinary meeting of Forbes Shire Council.

