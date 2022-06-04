Footpath for Farnell, Grenfell streets a priority

Farnell and Grenfell streets have been prioritised for a footpath after discussion at an extraordinary meeting of Forbes Shire Council.
The plan is for a new shared footpath along Farnell from Thomson Street to Parkes Street and up Grenfell Street to Farrand Street, providing a connection to the existing footpath on Grenfell Street.
Councillors at their May meeting heard they had $250,000 in funding to put toward paths - and turned down a proposal to establish a link between the new Goldridge Estate and the ski dam, saying other areas had waited "for years and years and years" for that sort of infrastructure.
"My view is that this needs to be completely deferred and we need to look at other pathways that are much more important - that people have been waiting for donkey's years," Mayor Phyllis Miller said.
"I've had 20 years' representation from people that live in Grenfell street, and that's straight down to the CBD from Farnell."
"There's a larger population, more centralised, that have to walk on muddy, grassy areas - slippery - to get to CBD," Cr Michele Herbert confirmed.
Councillors gathered on Wednesday to look at the list of pathway projects previously identified to find the best use of the $250,000 in Local Roads and Community Infrastructure funding now available.
Coming close behind the Farnell and Grenfell streets project was hospital access.
"We need a footpath from the lake up to the hospital - and even a path around the hospital," Cr Jenny Webb said.
"Because people can't park out the front they park out the back, there's no footpath around."
Councillors resolved to investigate the best route - via Church or Hill streets - and costings for that next.
The original report to council was for an application for funding for pathways to Goldridge Estate, staff asking council to choose between two routes.
The options were to extend the Johnson Street cycleway / footpath to Goldridge Estate; or to connect Goldridge Estate to the ski dam cycleway / footpath via Edward Street.
