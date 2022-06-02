Forbes Advocate

Lakeside location chosen for fenced dog park in Forbes

Updated June 2 2022 - 5:34am, first published 2:39am
WOOHOO: We're sure there are lots of local pups as excited as Wookie here that a site has been chosen for a fenced-in exercise area by Lake Forbes.

A site has been chosen for a fenced-in dog park in Forbes.

