Lakeside location chosen for fenced dog park in Forbes

A site has been chosen for a fenced-in dog park in Forbes.
Forbes Shire councillors supported an area off Riley Street - near the corner of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club - and next to Colin Mackenzie Park to enclose a 1000 square metre space for dogs to exercise and socialise.
"I am really excited by the potential of this location for the dog park, it is a large long space which is accessible from the walking track and close to Wheogo Park for campers," Mayor Phyllis Miller said.
"We are so pleased to be able to commence with this project as it is community priority.
"A dedicated dog park is another valuable addition to our beautiful lake and recreation facilities in our town.
"To have this so close to our Lake Forbes precinct is a value add for the community and visitors alike."
Forbes Shire Council's Planning and Growth Department have now been tasked with developing a plan for the 22metre by 44metre location to include fencing, safe entrance points and dedicated areas for large and small dogs.
"This site can be suitably fenced, it is very accessible and is suitably sized," Cr Miller said.
"I think dog owners will welcome this excellent space with plenty of trees and shade as our new dog park."
Now the proposed site has been accepted, the project will enter its design phase and Council will be talking to key stakeholders, user groups and neighbours to this area to ensure that the design and use of the park is compatible with how this part of Lake Forbes is used currently.
For dog owner Fran Walsh, one of 217 people who have signed an online petition for an off-leash area in Forbes, it's good news.
She's the owner of a husky named Bonnie who loves to run, and until recently also had an energetic husky-kelpie cross named Alfie.
"We used to go out to Calarie but there's no fence, it's right next to the road, there's motorbikes, there's snakes," she said.
She knows plenty of other owners of large and active dogs - huskies and kelpies - in town who will be keen to have a safe space for them to run.
"I walk mine around the lake but if I let her off the lead she'd be in the lake," Fran adds with a laugh.
A fenced area - one that is large enough for large dogs to have a run, safe with double gates and divided so small dogs have a separate area - is great news for locals and visitors, she believes.
The project was discussed at the May council meeting, with councillors checking it would be long enough for dogs to chase a ball or frisbee, and include all appropriate measure such as double gates (or a "chicane" area) for safe entry and exit of new dogs to the space.
