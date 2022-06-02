Forbes Advocate

Thirsty Merc to headline 2022 Frost and Fire in Forbes

Updated June 2 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:51am
Come and celebrate the Winter Solstice under brilliant Central West skies as the Forbes Frost and Fire event returns for a third year that promises to be just as spectacular as the first two.

