Come and celebrate the Winter Solstice under brilliant Central West skies as the Forbes Frost and Fire event returns for a third year that promises to be just as spectacular as the first two.
Frost and Fire features hearty food, boutique brew, live entertainment and music and Wiradjuri cultural performances - as you stay warm by fire buckets on the foreshore of Lake Forbes.
Advertisement
Entertainment on the night will include music from Forbes locals Emily Pavey, Clynton Breen and Jo Stephenson, 2019 'The Voice' contestant Josh Maynard from Cowra and Bathurst duo Smith & Jones and their band.
As well as our headline act, beloved Aussie Rock Band Thirsty Merc, who will taking us through to the end of the night with all your favourite songs.
Another major attraction will be the Sydney Fire Dancers will also be performing throughout the evening.
Forbes Shire Council has made it a bit more exciting with a ticket deal available for Discover voucher users.
"We have even done you a deal," Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.
"Two adult tickets are normally $30 but we are offering you two tickets for $25 to match the value of the Discover vouchers.
"The vouchers expire at the end of June 30, so we thought it was a perfect way to use it up and attend another Amazing event.
"Get in quickly though, as this event does usually sell out."
Frost and Fire will be on from 4pm-10pm on Saturday, June 18 at the Forbes Ski Dam.
Tickets are essential and can be purchased from www.123.tix.com.au it is $15 per adult and under 18s are free.
There will be free shuttle buses running every 20 minutes from 3:45pm throughout the evening to and from the event, departing Town Hall, Harold Street and Renfree Street.
On-site event parking is limited and ticketed at $10 per vehicle.
"Looking forward to seeing you there," Mayor Miller said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.