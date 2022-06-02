Reconciliation is a journey for all Australians.
And on Wednesday morning a small step, by the team at the CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope, to activate this journey of understanding was a reconciliation event.
National Reconciliation Week is recognised and celebrated across Australia each year between May 27 and June 3.
These dates commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey - the anniversaries of the successful 1967 Referendum, where Australians voted to change the Constitution so Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples would be counted as part of the population, and the High Court Mabo decision, where in 1992 the Australian High Court recognised a group of Torres Strait Islanders, led by Eddie Mabo, held ownership of Mer (Murray Island).
CSIRO hosted morning tea in the visitors centre where Wiradjuri Elder from Peak Hill, Aunty Rhonda Towney gave a Welcome to Country, followed by an Indigenous Astronomy talk in the theatre by Peter Swanton from the Australian National University.
After a barbecue lunch, Peak Hill Indigenous man and Aunty Rhonda's son David Towney presented a talk on Connection to Country in Parkes and surrounds.
But all this didn't take place before guest speakers, their families and others involved in the day were treated with a hayride on the Dish, as is becoming a more regular activity during special occasions like this.
One Year 9 Parkes High School student Ella Jablonskis, who is a member of the Young Indigenous Women's STEM Academy, was quite delighted to have been invited for the first time aboard the Dish.
"We took lots of photos," she laughed.
"[I'm not afraid of heights] but I didn't think it was that high!"
Ella was invited to attend the day as the academy believed it was a great opportunity for her to represent her school and academy, and listen to the speeches.
The idea to host a reconciliation event came from new site leader at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Franko Di Dio and Parkes Observatory Visitor Centre coordinator Tricia Trim.
Head of operations John Reynolds said CSIRO was happy to hop on board with the event, especially since the Parkes Radio Telescope and two smaller telescopes located at the observatory were given Wiradjuri names during NAIDOC Week in 2020.
"It's kind of grown, for [Parkes Observatory and CSIRO] to be involved with events and occasions like this," he said.
"The Wiradjuri names given to our telescopes have led the way to do that with other telescopes.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
