Forbes pharmacies delivering free flu shots

Updated June 7 2022 - 2:48am, first published 1:00am
GET VACCINATED: Darren Kelly receives his flu shot from pharmacist Kate Loneragan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Forbes pharmacies are part of the NSW Government's free influenza vaccine program this month - and they're urging people to book their shots.

