Driver flown to Canberra after two B-doubles in crash with ute

A man was airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a crash involving his ute and two B-double trucks on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the crash - on the Newell Highway about 20km south of Forbes - about 4.50pm on Thursday.
A 41-year-old man was trapped in the vehicle, the NSW Police media unit advises, and released by rescue crews.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and transported to Forbes Hospital, then later airlifted to Canberra in a serious but stable condition.
The truck drivers were not injured, police said.
Officers from Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
They ask that anyone with information about, or dashcam footage of, the crash contact Forbes Police Station on 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
