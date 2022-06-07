Medallists score well on Forbes golf course

The Forbes golfers took to the course with glee to welcome in the start of winter. They were confident of playing well in cold but occasionally sunny conditions, and even managed to navigate across the dew laden greens with aplomb.
The Saturday Men's event was a Monthly Medal, sponsored by BWR Accountants & Advisors. The field of 68 were able to account for their strokes very well, and many players were able to advise their partners of the outcome of their shots. This advice was sometimes met with joy, but also sometimes with consternation.
Advertisement
The A-Grade required a count back to determine the winner, which was awarded to Dan Bayley. His 72 nett was well compiled with an opening 9-holes of par. His back-9 was up and down, but his strong finish earned him the Medal.
Runner-up was Niel McMillan whose front-9 was similarly tidy and well below his handicap. A double-bogey to start the back-9 required some concerted effort to rein in but a stumble on the 17th was his 'straw'.
The B-Grade was a reason for rejoicing for the winner Andy Cogswell. He managed to rein in his wayward shot making and recorded a nett 67. He almost but not quite split the two halves with equal scores.
Runner-up was Richard Smith with 69 nett. He was one of the early ones and had to contend with dew on the greens almost all the way around. This may have cost him a few recovery putts, but nevertheless he was pleased with his round.
The C-Grade presented a scintillating expose of youthful improvement. Reggie Murray has shown marked improvement and this week turned in the best score of the day with a 66 nett.
His front-9 was worthy of a B-grade player, and while his back-9 was definitely C-grade material his real accomplishment was to minimise any errors, recording on three double-bogeys all day.
Runner-up was Nick Ryan with 69. His was a similar story to Reggie's but with less handicap.
The NTP's went to - 9th: Jordan Brett; 18th: Michael Spice, of whom only Jordan converted for a '2'. There were seven 2's overall, with none scored by the C-Grade and none on the 1st hole. The lone '2' on the 18th was scored by Harry Callaghan, and helped bring a smile to his face after a less than enjoyable day.
Of the 2's on the 9th hole the most dramatic was those scored by the A-Graders. Jordan Brett fired in a shot that was ever so close to a 'H-in-H'. Just a bit more umph would have done the trick. Following along later in the day, Ian Bown fired a shot that was on the pin all the way.
He too was excited as he watched it roll close to the pin. While missing a certain 'H-in-H' he assured himself of the NTP. But alas on arriving at the green he was dismayed to see the NTP marker barely 15 cms from the hole and inside his 20 cms.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Michael Spice with a shot to 3.5 metres. He outshone the winners of the S-pin over previous weeks who had closer shots but missed their '2'. Michael was confident with his stroke and knew well before the ball dropped that he had made it. Head Pro Adam is of the view that this hole is harder than it looks and congratulates any shot that gets to within 2 metres of the pin.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett on count back, going to: 70 - T Morgan; 72 - J Haley, P Kay; 73 - J House, S Sallaway, S Betland, J Brett; 74 - B Tooth, K Herbert, S French; 75 - L Alley, M Spice, I Bown; 76 - N Duncan, D Churchill, P Maher, M Haley and D Tildsley. The visitors included: Nadeem Ash (Duntryleague) and Stephen Edwards (Bogan Gate). Stephen played at Forbes because water prevented him from getting to his home course.
The greens were certainly moist despite the breeze and occasional sunshine. In some cases the dew did not lift off the surface all day. This led to a number of putts finishing agonising short all day. The shouts of despair could be heard across the course - 'another roll!' or 'one more inch' or just 'Aarrgghh'.
Most of the moist green effects were disappointing. Garry Pymont managed a 3-putt par on the 15th, claiming the moisture ked him to over-hit his first putt, then nervously under-hit his second putt, and finally bury the ball with his third. Stevie G had the despair of a 'horseshoe' putt that brought him to his knees.
Every golfer has a story to tell about the many differing facets of the game. Scott Kirkman had a near perfect drive on the 7th, and felt confident as the remainder of his group flailed into the trees or came scarily close to the OB. Yet at the end of the hole his playing partners recorded 6's while he could only manage a '7', without trying hard to play poorly.
And then there is Doug Churchill's journey. He had an agonising time playing the 6th where his score of '9' came courtesy of two OB's and a missed chip. He approached the 7th with trepidation, who was also playing in his group. Finishing the 7th with a par-5 demonstrated to Doug that often in golf there is no rhyme or reason.
One of the most dreaded shots in golf is the - and I say this quietly so you must read it quietly - 'shank'. Scotty had one during his round, but not on the 7th, which seemingly came from nowhere. And Stevie G had one on his last hole, where he was amazed to see his ball heading towards the 15th green rather than the closer 18th green.
Advertisement
Golf is a game where you can wander along in fresh air, pitting your skills in shot-making against the challenges of the course, and enjoying the company of others in the group. But on many an occasion one group was seen to have only one member of the group on their own fairway.
Where were the others? Each of John, 'Crane' Timmy and Big Shane experienced the loneliness of being the sole player on their own fairway. If it happens to them, then us lesser golfers need not worry.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday due to the less than inviting weather.
Here is the news:
This weekend we have the Annual 'Can-Assist Golf Day'.
This is a 4-Person Ambrose Medley, with proceeds going to the Local Can-Assist Branch so they can aid local persons in their battle with cancer. It is also a day of fun and serious golf apparel is not required.
Advertisement
The Nomination fee includes a cooked lunch, and there will be numerous prizes to be awarded. So get a group together - be they social or serious golfers - and get your name down on the Tee Time sheet in the Pro Shop. Numbers are needed early so catering can be organised.
The Lachlan Valley District Pennants will be held at Peak Hill on Sun 19 June. This is a full day that includes both team and individual play.
The teams have handicapping restrictions so it is not only for the 'guns' as players of all handicaps can contribute.
Full details are on the Notice Board in the Pro Shop, as is the nomination list. So help your club by participating in this event, and 'sock it' to the other clubs.
Head Pro Adam had a Mizuno Demo Day yesterday, which was well supported. If you missed out on this drop into the Pro Shop and talk to Adam who can give you all the 'gen' on this craftsman equipment. Adam has some more Demo Days coming up, when it gets warmer, so keep in touch.
We have some Championship events looming on the horizon. First up is the 4BBB Stroke Championship, scheduled for Sat 18 June, along with the Ladies 4BBB Champs.
Advertisement
This is followed by the Mens Foursomes on Sat 25 and Sun 26 June, and the Ladies Foursomes on 25 June, but played over 27-holes on one day. That means an early start for them.
Do not forget that the Men's Trophy Presentations will be made immediately after the results are announced.
Membership Renewals have been sent out so please pay your fees as soon as possible. Remember, you need to be financial to be able to accept any of the prizes on offer.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 11 June is the Can-Assist Golf Day. There are Stableford Medleys on Sun 12 and Monday 13 June. Maybe you can dress in purple to celebrate the Queen's Celebrations.
Sat 18 June is a 4BBB Stroke Championship, sponsored by HG Duff & Partners for the men and Carolyn Duncan for the Ladies. Sun 19 June has a Stableford Medley at home and the LVDGA Pennants at Peak Hill.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.