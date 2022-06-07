Forbes Advocate

Medallists score well on Forbes golf course

By Short Putt
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:30am, first published 7:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE COURSE: Harry Quirk is pleased with the tee shot of playing partner Warwick Judge or is it the sunshine? Picture: SHORT PUTT

The Forbes golfers took to the course with glee to welcome in the start of winter. They were confident of playing well in cold but occasionally sunny conditions, and even managed to navigate across the dew laden greens with aplomb.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.