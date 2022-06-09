Forbes Advocate

Stage is set for 2022 Forbes Eisteddfod

June 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WE WILL ROCK YOU: Gooloogong infants school's percussion performance in 2021. Picture: FILE

The Town Hall doors open Wednesday, June 15, for the 2022 Forbes Eisteddfod, with schools the first to take the stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.