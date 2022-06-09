Stage is set for 2022 Forbes Eisteddfod

The Town Hall doors open Wednesday, June 15, for the 2022 Forbes Eisteddfod, with schools the first to take the stage.
We welcome Dr Rachel Campbell - sought after music educator, examiner and choral director - as our adjudicator for the Town Hall portion of the eisteddfod.
Dr Campbell lectures in Cultural Studies at the University of Canberra and manages BMS Academy - a large private music school.
Dr Campbell is the co-founder and co-artistic director The Australian Voice Collective, which was formed in 2018. Their short film 'The Sound of Silence' went viral in 2020 receiving nearly 40 000 views.
The Australian Voice Collective has also screened a feature film 'Hello? It's me, The Universe', performed an original stage show 'Still, We Rise', and created other video content, all created by Dr Campbell and her co-artistic director, screenwriter Paul Bissett.
Dr Campbell has extensive experience as the director of many ensembles in Canberra, including the Australian Rugby Choir with whom she travelled to Cornwall in 2019 as a featured international choir at the Cornwall International Male Choral Festival.
She was also the specialist choral director and adviser to the ACT Department of Education through the 'Step into the Limelight' program (the ACT's version of the Schools Spectacular), where she conducted a children's chorus of 400 and directed the featured artists.
This year's Town Hall program includes:
Session times do vary a little depending on entries, the program is available at forbeseisteddfod.com.au/program
Admission prices this year are:
The dance eisteddfod will take place in the July school holidays in the Red Bend auditorium.
