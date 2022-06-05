Forbes Advocate

Community celebrates 100 years of CWA

Updated June 7 2022 - 1:38am, first published June 5 2022 - 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes CWA has celebrated 100 years of the Country Women's Association in NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.