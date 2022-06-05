Community celebrates 100 years of CWA

Forbes CWA has celebrated 100 years of the Country Women's Association in NSW.
Guests from local CWA branches and other community service organisations enjoyed high tea and the chance to reflect on the organisation's heritage at the Lachlan Street CWA rooms.
Advertisement
CWA (day branch) member Dot Woodcock reflected on the early years of the CWA: the first NSW CWA conference was in April 1922 and our own Forbes CWA started in 1926 and celebrated 95 years in 2021.
"What is the Country Women's Association?" she asked.
"It is more than just an association: it is also a community with strong ethics and values founded on love, caring, mutual respect, compassion and forgiveness. These were the words of outgoing president Stephanie Stanhope."
She thanked all those who attended, those who worked to organise and cater for the day in the fine tradition of CWA hospitality, and those who supported the event with donations.
The CWA continues to support our community.
"Over the past few years we have helped many local causes including Havannah House, Can Assist, Binaal Billa and local farmers during the drought," Mrs Woodcock said.
"During COVID our members were busy sewing and knitting making items for the preschool and other early learning centres, and Forbes hospital."
CWA (day branch) President Elaine Bright said the CWA in Forbes continues as a strong organisation, with 30 members including several new ones this year; three junior and two student members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.